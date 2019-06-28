IS claims twin suicide attacks in Tunisia capital: US monitor

-
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for double suicide attacks that killed a police officer and wounded eight people in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, a US-based monitor said.
The "executors of the two attacks on Tunisian security elements" were IS "fighters", SITE Intelligence Group quoted a statement from the jihadists' propaganda wing, Amaq, as saying.
