IS claims twin suicide attacks in Tunisia capital: US monitor

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for double suicide attacks that killed a police officer and wounded eight people in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, a US-based monitor said.

The "executors of the two attacks on Tunisian security elements" were IS "fighters", SITE Intelligence Group quoted a statement from the jihadists' propaganda wing, Amaq, as saying.

