The Islamic State group is plotting deadly attacks across along the lines of the one carried out on a concert hall in in which 130 people were killed four years ago, a leading British newspaper has reported.

The attacks were a series of coordinated attacks in and the city's northern suburb of Saint-Denis.

In the attacks, three suicide bombers struck outside the during a football match, followed by several mass shootings and a suicide bombing at restaurants. A total of 130 people people were killed at the Bataclan concert hall.

Documents seen by reveal detailed plans of terrorist attacks in and the Middle East, funded and controlled by leaders who are "actively planning" to recreate the Paris-style attack of November 2015.

"The operations in are only a fraction of the plans outlined in the documents, which were found on a hard drive dropped by members of an cell in a firefight near the militants' final stronghold in earlier this year," it noted.

The documents provide details of how, even with its so-called caliphate destroyed in Syria, the group continues to run sophisticated international networks, move fighters over borders, fund operations and plan bank robberies, vehicle rammings, assassinations and computer hacking.

In a letter signed by six ISIS leaders and addressed to -- the group's "caliph" -- and his deputy, the authors break down ISIS strategy abroad into two parts: operations and borders.

Operations abroad, they write, will be directed by an ISIS member called

The document says he controls three cells: one in and two in Another group will be based in under separate command. The first aim of the cells would be to steal money to fund the caliphate.

"Killing infidel venture capitalists, hacking banks through bank accounts, or robberies of places that are pre-studied," the letter said, adding that "after any operation of this kind, we will send the money as we procure it".

The cells will also commit attacks including vehicle-ramming operations, it said.

Most importantly they will plan "special operations" with a "determined goal and outcome that are picked carefully".

The authors list the Paris massacre of 2015 and the "Manhattan attack" of 2017, in which a terrorist-driven truck mowed down eight people to death, as "inspiration".

According to the newspaper, the picture that emerges from the documents is one of the ISIS supporters in Europe and other areas outside the so-called caliphate being intimately linked with the group's leadership in and and actively plotting attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)