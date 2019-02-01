ISL: FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC 2-0

ended City FC's unbeaten run of nine games after registering a comfortable 2-0 win in an game here on Friday.

Spanish (28th minute) and star striker (79th minute) struck on either side of the break at the Football Arena as a sizable number of fans cheered the visiting team.

Right from the beginning, the two teams played aggressive. The visitors had an early chance in the second minute.

A throw-in from from the right reached Corominas, who gave a low pass to

But the sold a dummy to Mandar behind him. Dessai shot from a distance but an alert Amrinder Singh parried it away.

had more chances but Mumbai defenders thwarted the attack either from near the box or inside the box.

Also, the match officials were kept on their toes with and Mumbai's Milan Singh, Lucian Goian earning yellow cards inside the first 25 minutes.

After wasting a couple of free-kicks, Goa's aggression finally paid off in the 28th minute with Bedia netting in the opener.

ran from the midfield and then put Corominas on the goal. Corominas' shot was saved by Amrider but the deflection fell in path of Bedia, who shot on target and the ball took deflection of Mumbai defender Subhasish Bose, before rolling in. At the half-way mark, Goa were 1-0 ahead.

After the change of ends, Mumbai were initially more aggressive. But, it was Goa's Mohammad Nawaz, who ensured that his side stayed ahead as he made couple of superb saves.

Two back to back chances came for Mumbai, but they failed to equalize. In the 63rd minute, Paulo Machado's free-kick was nodded by Lucian Goian, but it hit the crossbar.

Mumbai defender Bose brought down Corominas inside the box as the referee pointed to the dreaded spot. A calm and composed Corominas successfully converted the penalty as he slotted the ball into the right corner to double the lead.

With the win, Goa logged three points to move to the third spot in the standings with 24 points. This was Goa's seventh win in 13 games, while it was Mumbai's only third defeat in 14 games. In their previous encounter in Goa, the home team had hammered Mumbai 5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)