JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'Punish perpetrators, even if it means carrying out surgical strikes': Slain CRPF jawan's daughter

Pulwama attack : Families, villagers proud of the martyrs
Business Standard

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are engaged

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day.

Perry, 34, and Bloom, 42, shared the news on their Instagram.

Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons as she showed off her flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful pink jewel in the centre, reported People magazine.

"Full bloom," she captioned the picture in an apparent play on her fiance's last name.

Bloom shared the same image and captioned it, "Lifetimes".

It would be a second marriage for both Bloom and Perry, who started dating in 2016.

Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and they share a son together while Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements