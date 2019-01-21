Israeli bombardment in Syria kills 11: monitor

Israeli strikes that hit several targets in overnight to Monday killed at least 11 pro-regime fighters including two Syrians, a war monitor said.

said it had targeted a number of Iranian installations in the country early on Monday, hours after intercepting a rocket fired from Syrian territory.

The for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said they were the deadliest Israeli strikes in since May last year.

"Israeli strikes targeting Iranian and Syrian military positions near and south of killed at least 11 fighters including two Syrians," said.

The targets included weapons depots belonging to Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah and Iranian fighters, he said.

Air strikes and ground-to-ground missiles hit several targets around the capital including near the airport, as well as near the Thaala military airport to the south of the capital, the Observatory said.

has pledged to stop its main enemy entrenching itself militarily in neighbouring

In May, Israeli strikes killed 27 pro-regime fighters including 11 Iranians in strikes on dozens of Iranian targets inside Syria.

said at the time it was responding to a salvo of rockets fired by Iranian forces into the Israeli-occupied

More than 360,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since the start of Syria's civil war with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)