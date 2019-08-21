JUST IN
ISRO performs 2nd lunar-bound orbit maneuver successfully for Chandrayaan-2

All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said after the maneuver

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh | Photo: ISRO
ISRO on Wednesday said it has performed the second lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the Moon.

All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said after the maneuver.

"Second Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 21, 2019) beginning at 1250 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system.

The duration of the maneuver was 1228seconds.

The orbit achieved is 118 km x 4412 km," ISRO said.

The next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 28, 2019 between 0530 - 0630 hrs IST.
First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 16:56 IST

