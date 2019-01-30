Bangladesh Opposition demands fresh polls as maiden session of 11th Parliament begins

Bangladesh's Opposition renewed its demand for fresh polls in the country, alleging that the December elections were "farce and rigged" as Parliament's maiden session began on Wednesday after Sheikh Hasina's returned to power for the third consecutive term.

Former Khaleda Zia's Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies said they would boycott Parliament and vowed to hold huge demonstrations unless fresh polls were held within six months.

Several hundred activists rallied in the capital to protest against the elections, demanding resignation of the new to pave ways for fresh polls.

In the beginning of the first session of the 11th national parliament, and Deputy were re-elected to their old posts.

administered the oath of office to who chaired the House during the previous ninth and 10th parliament as well.

The December 30 polls elected 300 lawmakers through direct votes reducing beleaguered to just eight seats.

The ministers, state ministers and of the new took oath of office headed by Hasina, 71, on January 7.

On the other hand, winning contestants of 73-year-old Zia's declined to be sworn in, calling the polls a "farce" as secured 96 per cent of the vote.

The situation resulted in the emergence of former HM ERshad's Jatiya Party, which was a crucial ally of in the past as the main opposition in Parliament with 22 seats.

Acknowledging that criticism is important in a democratic process, speaking in Parliament assured that the Opposition will be able to make enough criticism of the government as no obstacle will be created to this end.

"We never did it (creating obstacle) in the past and will never do in the future," she said.

She said the people of the country have regained the trust and confidence in the government as the previous parliament was run in a good manner.

According to Bangladesh's Constitution lawmakers elect must take oath within 90 working days after the election result is announced otherwise they would lose their membership.

"It was a stolen election, massively rigged, and so we demand dissolution of Parliament and fresh elections, senior BNP told reporters.

and immediately welcomed the new government congratulating after the stunning victory while most western nations endorsed the polls with caution noting the credible allegations of election irregularities.

and the Election Commission, however, have denied the allegations and the ruling party attributed the victory to Hasina's robust leadership that earned the country a record economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)