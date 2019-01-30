Zydus Wellness completes acquisition of Heinz India

firm Zydus on Wednesday announced to complete its Rs 4,595-crore acquisition of India's consumer business, which includes popular brands Complan and Glucon D.

The acquisition was announced on October 24 last year when the company had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire India's business comprising Complan, Glucon D, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee brands along with its two large manufacturing facilities.

Zydus said: "Closing of this transaction represents a new and exciting chapter for as we continue our journey of transformation into a in the wellness domain."



He further said: "Together we look forward to leveraging the strengths of the legacy brands and our capabilities to merge science and innovation and drive value for our consumers and our stakeholders."



India, a subsidiary of the US-based Kraft Heinz, has a distribution network of over 800 and over 20,000 wholesalers covering 29 states.

With brands such as Sugar Free, EverYuth and Nutralite, has a strong brand equity in the food, nutrition and skin care markets, the company said.

"The acquired brands have a strong market presence and a legacy of over 50 years," the company said.

holds a majority stake in

