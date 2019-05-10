Colombia film-maker killed making documentary on violence

A Colombian film-maker was shot dead while making a documentary on the victims of violence in the northeast of the country, local authorities said.

was collecting testimonies from people who suffered violence during the civil war when he was shot and killed by four armed men in the town of Arauquita, in Arauca department, told reporters.

Arevalo blamed the killing on a splinter group of FARC which rejected the peace agreement signed by the rebels and the in November 2016.

The documentary, titled "Mayo", was dedicated to a murdered in the area. Arauca department, bordering Venezuela, is an important center of drug trafficking and smuggling.

There are also an estimated 1,700 FARC dissidents in the area as well as (ELN) fighters, the last guerrilla group still active in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)