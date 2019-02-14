IT commissioner handed seven year jail term in disproportionate assets case

A special CBI court here has sentenced a serving Income Tax Commissioner to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in a 14-year-old disproportionate assets case.
CBI Special Judge Sujata Singh on Wednesday also awarded one year jail term to the officer Shwetabh Suman's 90-year-old mother Gulab Devi besides sentencing his brother-in-law Arun Kumar Singh and his close aide Rajendra Vikram Singh to four years in prison after convicting them under IPC.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3.50 crore on the IT Commissioner in the DA case after convicting him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI had registered an FIR against the official in 2005 for acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income in Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Bihar and Jharkhand.
