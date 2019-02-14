IT commissioner handed seven year jail term in disproportionate assets case

A special court here has sentenced a serving to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in a 14-year-old case.

on Wednesday also awarded one year jail term to the Shwetabh Suman's 90-year-old mother besides sentencing his and his to four years in prison after convicting them under IPC.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3.50 crore on the in the case after convicting him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The had registered an FIR against the in 2005 for acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income in Dehradun, Ghaziabad, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)