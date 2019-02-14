Triumph launches new versions of Street Twin, Street Scrambler in India

British superbike brand Triumph Thursday launched new versions of Street Twin and Street Scrambler in priced at Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

The models now come with many additional features, including 18 per cent increase in power which now stands at 65 PS.

"The Street Twin and Street Scrambler are packed with enhanced performance, improved ergonomics and come with a wide array of customisation options," Triumph Motorcycles told reporters here.

The company has also launched a two-year unlimited-kilometre manufacturer warranty with global coverage to its customers, he added.

Commenting on the company's performance in the country so far, Farooq said the company now has a market share of 16 per cent in the over 500 cc category.

"It has been busy five years for us and we continue to be the fastest growing premium bike brand in the country," he added.

The company, which currently has 16 dealerships across the country, now plans to open one more in Guwahati in the next few months.

"By 2020, we expect to have 20 dealerships which we think would be a good representation across the country," Farooq said.

Triumph had entered Indian market with 10 models in November 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)