Free sanitary pads for girls of civic-run schools in Vadodara

The Municipal Corporation (VMC) in on Thursday launched an initiative to provide sanitary napkins free of cost to girls studying in civic-run schools.

The sanitary pad vending machines have been installed in 10 schools of the city, VMC said after inaugurating one of the machines set up at the Stree Adhyapan Mandir college here.

"The VMC has started providing sanitary napkins to girls free of cost from today. These machines have been installed in 10 schools out of 104 schools run by VMC. The remaining schools will also get these machines soon," he said.

The machine is easy to operate, requires low maintenance and comes with an incinerator unit to dispose the sanitary napkins, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)