JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Court controversy: Saina refuses to play due to uneven surface

2018 saw greater advocacy by institutional shareholders: Report
Business Standard

Free sanitary pads for girls of civic-run schools in Vadodara

Press Trust of India  |  Vadodara 

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in Gujarat on Thursday launched an initiative to provide sanitary napkins free of cost to girls studying in civic-run schools.

The sanitary pad vending machines have been installed in 10 schools of the city, VMC commissioner Ajay Bhadoo said after inaugurating one of the machines set up at the Stree Adhyapan Mandir college here.

"The VMC has started providing sanitary napkins to girls free of cost from today. These machines have been installed in 10 schools out of 104 schools run by VMC. The remaining schools will also get these machines soon," he said.

The machine is easy to operate, requires low maintenance and comes with an incinerator unit to dispose the sanitary napkins, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements