IT stocks gain up to 3 pc on tumbling rupee

IT stocks gained up to 3 per cent Tuesday amid a weaker rupee, which is largely seen as a positive indication for export-oriented sectors.

Shares of surged 2.68 per cent, rose by 2.64 per cent, by 2.16 per cent, TCS 1.86 per cent, 1.75 per cent and 1.42 per cent on the

The IT index ended 1.93 per cent higher at 15,753.65.

Shares of also traded ex-bonus Tuesday.

The Indian rupee crashed to a fresh record low of 71.58 against the US dollar.

The 30-share key index fell by 154.60 points to end at 38,157.92.

