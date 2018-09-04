IT stocks gain up to 3 pc on tumbling rupee

IT stocks gained up to 3 per cent Tuesday amid a weaker rupee, which is largely seen as a positive indication for export-oriented sectors.
Shares of HCL Technologies surged 2.68 per cent, Infosys rose by 2.64 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 2.16 per cent, TCS 1.86 per cent, Mindtree 1.75 per cent and Wipro 1.42 per cent on the BSE.
The BSE IT index ended 1.93 per cent higher at 15,753.65.
Shares of Infosys also traded ex-bonus Tuesday.
The Indian rupee crashed to a fresh record low of 71.58 against the US dollar.
The 30-share BSE key index fell by 154.60 points to end at 38,157.92.
