It was disappointing not to play against Minerva: Real Kashmir coach

Real Wednesday expressed disappointment at Minerva Punjab's no-show for their game in in the aftermath of the terror attack.

Robertson is in the national capital with his team for the clash against East Bengal, which was originally slated to be held in but was subsequently moved out in view of the prevailing uncertainty in the valley.

"No idea about what is happening with the Minerva clash. It's in the hands of the AIFF and they will make the decision," Robertson said on the eve of the game.

"It was disappointing not to play the game (Minerva). There was a game which was snowed off and then there was on game where the team didn't show up. But then you just focus on the matches ahead."



Having pulled out of their game, had filed a writ petition in High Court in anticipation that the AIFF might award three points to RKFC, counting their withdrawal as a forfeiture.

However, the court asked the club to take the matter to the league committee, which had referred it to the apex body's committee.

Justifying its withdrawal, Minerva had stated that it was not provided written security assurances. However, it refused to give up on points.

Kicking off their debut season on a note that left many pleasantly surprised, Real Kashmir's form of late has been a bit wobbly, having to contend with two successive draws on the road.

"Before the season started we wanted to get as many points on the board as possible. We have had a fantastic season. If you get so close and don't win you are more disappointed. If we could have held our own again Arrows the position would have been different," Robertson said.

Talking about the change of venue East Bengal gaffer said, "This is better for everyone. Now we are going to play in All players will play without thinking of anything else and focus on the game.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)