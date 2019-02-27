Tata Steel recognised as one of World's Most Ethical Companies

Private Tata has been recognised as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical practices, for 2019, a company release said here Wednesday.

With this, has got the recognition eight times in the 'Metals, Minerals and Mining' category.

"We are honoured to be recognised as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eighth time now. The Tata name evokes a sense of Trust, Credibility and Integrity to many millions of stakeholders in and overseas.

"This equity of the has been earned through our conduct and operating principles. This recognition enables us to stay committed to operate with high ethical standards," and MD, T V Narendran said.

