It will take another 2-3 years to identify all investors in

The probing the multi-crore chitfund scam in Odisha on Tuesday said it will take another two to three years to identify all the bonafide small investors who were duped by several ponzi scheme firms.

This was stated by retired of the Orissa High Court, Justice M M Das, who is heading the one-man panel, after the commission submitted its sixth interim report to the

The had set up the commission on February 5, 2015 to take up the inquiry into the unauthorised collection of public deposits in the state, sources said



Das said the Commission initially had received over six lakh affidavits from small investors of which some four lakh affidavits have already been scrutinised.

"From the scrutinised affidavits, 3,61,817 investors so far have been identified as genuine and from them, only 1,714 investors have got back their invested money", the Commission said.

The Commission, in the meantime has received another 6.5 lakh affidavits from small investors and the state government has been requested to digitize the additional affidavits so that the genuineness of the investors will be established.

"Scrutiny of the additional affidavits will take another two-to-three years and after that, the Commission will begin the exercise to identify the large investors, (invested more than Rs 10,000)", he said.

had on February 2 extended the tenure of Justice M M Das Commission of Inquiry, probing into the multi-crore chit fund scam by another six months.

