JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

With PM on stage, Azad says Vajpayee never undermined progress made by previous govts

Lok Sabha polls: Opposition leaders to attend AAP's mega rally to attack BJP on Wednesday
Business Standard

ICAI elects Prafulla P Chhajed as president

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday said Prafulla P Chhajed has been elected as its president for 2019-20 year.

Atul Kumar Gupta has been elected as vice-president for 2019-20, the ICAI said in a release.

Chhajed is also the chairman of ICAI-ARF (Accounting Research Foundation). Besides he is one of the directors of Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI, which is the first Insolvency Professionals Agency (IPA) of India.

Gupta is the director of ARF of ICAI and also a member of advisory committee for GST (Goods and Services Tax) in GSTN Board.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements