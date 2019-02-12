ICAI elects Prafulla P Chhajed as president

-
ALSO READ
ICAI to launch exclusive job portal for chartered accountants
ICAI inks pact with Canada's chartered accountants body
ICAI to start e-hearing of disciplinary proceedings
Cabinet approves MoU between Indian, Kenyan accounting bodies
ICAI signs pact with Invest India to promote foreign investment
-
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday said Prafulla P Chhajed has been elected as its president for 2019-20 year.
Atul Kumar Gupta has been elected as vice-president for 2019-20, the ICAI said in a release.
Chhajed is also the chairman of ICAI-ARF (Accounting Research Foundation). Besides he is one of the directors of Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI, which is the first Insolvency Professionals Agency (IPA) of India.
Gupta is the director of ARF of ICAI and also a member of advisory committee for GST (Goods and Services Tax) in GSTN Board.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU