Italian city Genoa offers to host Copa Libertadores final

offered River Plate and Juniors on Monday the opportunity to play the second leg of the postponed final in the Italian city after it was postponed for a second time on Sunday.

The clash between the arch-rivals was due to be played on Sunday after initially being postponed on Saturday following an attack on the team bus by River fans bus near the Monumental stadium, which left players with from shards of broken glass and suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

But the match, dubbed the biggest in the history of football, was postponed for a second time by South American football federation Conmebol, after Boca had called earlier demanded that River face a series of punishments including forfeiting the match.

"Our city, which historically, culturally and through sport, is close to Buenos Aires, feels a deep-rooted link to your two prestigious clubs founded by our countrymen who emigrated from to in the early 1900s, and today twinned to our two clubs and Sampdoria," a letter addressed to the presidents of the two clubs by read.

The north-western port city of Genoa -- still reeling from the deaths of 43 people when a bridge collapsed in August -- offered River and Boca the opportunity to play the game at the city's

"The painful recent events which have hit us, have reawakened a profound sense of community and of rediscovering our roots; therefore, as Chief Executive of the Municipality of Genoa, I am communicating to you that our city would be honoured and makes itself available to host this important and prestigious Cup final and capital derby.

"We are at your disposal for anything you may need."



is due to meet with the and River Plate counterpart on Tuesday to decide on a date for the fixture which had been 2-2 after the first leg.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)