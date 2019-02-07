Italian region signs MoU with West Bengal govt

An MoU was signed on Thursday between the of and West Bengal government to promote industrial growth, technical skill development and research & innovation in both the regions.

of Fabrizio Sala and Finance Minister signed the MoU at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here.

Also the minister for research, innovation, and export, Sala said the MoU will also help promote cooperation in manufacturing sector, investment and process standardisation.

"It will also help to exchange information on facilitations for trade exhibitions, trade fairs and business missions between the two regions," Sala said.

Another MoU was signed between the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Jeollanamdo Province of the Republic of Korea on the sidelines of the BGBS.

Both sides have set a target of bi-lateral trade and investments amounting to USD 30 million in the next three years, an ICC statement said.

They also hoped the initiative would help exchange economic data that would lead to enhancement of business and trade in the fields of chemicals, fertilisers, petro-Chemicals, ports and ship building, SMEs, start-ups, agricultural produce, fisheries and other sectors.

