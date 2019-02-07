Sasikumar Mukund upsets No.3 seed Safwat,Prajnesh has it easy

India's turned a giant killer upsetting third seeded Mohameed Safwat of in straight sets to storm into the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 80 tournament Thursday.

In another pre-quarterfinal match, top-seeded Prajnesh Gunneswaran stamped his class outplaying fellow Indian Arjun Khade 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last eight stage.

It was the 16th seeded young Mukund who stole the show as he played with lot of confidence to down Safwat, an experienced campaigner, 6-3, 6-4.

The 22-year old Mukund started well, serving an ace in his opening game and the two players held serve till 2-all.

After recovering from a spot of bother down 15-30 in the fifth game with two aces, the Indian capitalised on a shaky game from Safwat to break serve and then wrapped up the set 6-3.

Growing in confidence, Mukund got an early break in the second set and then held serve throughout to secure the upset win to face of Great Britain.

In the other tie, served with confidence and displayed a higher degree of consistency to outgun Khade in straight sets.

Khade's serve appeared to let him down and was broken thrice in the match.

Gunneswaran will now face of Australia, the No.7 seed, who edged out Gastao Elias of (seeded 9) in a two-and-a-half hour encounter.

Britain's Klein pulled off an upset, getting the better of sixth seed Soonwoo Kwon of Koera 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The other Indian in the fray, Saketh Myneni, the 11th-seed, went down 3-6, 6-7 (3) to fifth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Results: Mens Singles: Pre-quarterfinals: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP-X5) beat Saketh Myneni (Ind-X11) 6-3, 7-6(3); beat (Ita) 7-6(2), 7-6(2); (ESP-X10) beat Duckhee Lee (Korea-X8) 6-4, 6-4; (Ind) beat [3] (EGY) 6-3, 6-4.

(Aus-X7) beat Gastao Elias (Por-X9) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5; Corentin Moutet (Fra-X2) beat Laurynas Grigelis (Ltu-X14) 6-2, 6-2; (GBR) beat Soonwoo Kwon (Korea-X6) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Prajnesh Gunneswaran (X1) beat Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Quarterfinals: (Croatia) and Tsung- (Taipei-X2) beat ( and (Ind) walkover; and Andrea Pellegrino (Italy) beat N (India) and Rubin Statham (NZL) 6-3, 6-1.

and (Aus-X1) beat Sidharth Rawat and (Ind) 6-2, 6-2; (Sweden) and (Finland) beat and (Russia) 6-3, 6-4.

