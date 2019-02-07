Odisha govt presents over Rs 1.32 lakh crore budget for

The government Thursday presented the budget of Rs 1,32,660 crore for 2019-20 in the Assembly, projecting an economic growth in the range of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent.

S B presented the budget amidst a walkout by opposition BJP and members.

"The budget of Rs 1,32,660 crore for 2019-20 is about 10.4 per cent more than the annual budget of 2018-19 (Rs 1,20,028 crore)," said.

The also presented the Vote-on-Account amounting Rs 56,921 crore for the first quarters from April to July, 2019.

As tenure of the current assembly is coming to an end on June 11, the new government will seek appropriation for the full financial year 2019-20 after the general elections, he said.

Keeping in view the requirement of funds for expenditure on payment of salary, pension, interest, old age pension, scholarship for SC and ST students, a sum of Rs 56,921 crore has been proposed in the Vote-On-Account before the House to defray the expenses during the first four months of the financial year from April to July 2019, said

The said Odisha's economy is expected to grow at the rate of 8.35 per cent in 2018-19 surpassing all growth rate of 7.2 per cent.

"This comes on top of a robust average growth of more than 8 per cent in the last six years compared to the national average of about 7.1 per cent," he said.

Behera said: "Going by the trend in the external and domestic economic evnironment, the state economy can be expected to grow in the range of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent during 2019-20."



In the revised estimates for 2018-19, Behera said the total expenditure from consolidated fund is estimated at Rs 1,20,125 crore. Total revenue receipt is estimated at Rs 1,01,883 crore and revenue expenditure at Rs 91,328 crore.

Thus the revenue surplus is estimated at Rs 10,555 crore in the revised estimates for 2018-19. The fiscal deficit is estimated to be contained at Rs 13,935 crore which would be 2.9 per cent of GSDP, he said.

Behera said total administrative expenditure is estimated at Rs 58,170 crore in 2019-20, including Rs 25,500 crore for salaries, Rs 13,300 crore for pension, Rs 6,500 crore for interest repayment and rs 4,880 crore for maintenance of capital assets.

While giving focus in agriculture and farmers welfare, Behera said an outlay of Rs 4461 crore is made for scheme like Krushak Assistance for livilihood and Income Agumentation (KALIA) for all round development of farmers. Similarly, Rs 800 crore is also allocated for interest subvention to farmers.

Similarly, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has been allocated Rs 846 crore and Rs 2120 crore allocated for Madhubabu Pension Yojana. Rural water supply got Rs 2935 crore while Rs 1777 crore for Parvati Giri Mega lift irrigation scheme.

While the BJP and termed the Vote-On-Account as propagandist, the ruling described it as development oriented.

It is a pro-women, pro-SC/ST, development oriented budget. Actually, its a vote on account for four months.

"I am happy that adequate provision is made for KALIA and KALIA scholarships, universal health scheme Biju Shruti Kalyan Yojana,women-related initiatives like Mamata and Mission Shakti,scholarships for SC/ST students,rural development programme ' Bikash',social security programmes like Madhu Babu Pension Yojana,housing,special focus on branding of Make in commitments for employment and revenue generation," said.

"We believe in actual work, and not just promises. Our work does the talking, the said.

Pradesh Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, however, criticised the budget.

"There is nothing new in this budget and there is no clear indication for the overall development of the state," OPCC said.

and MLA Rabi Naik also criticised the budget and said that there was nothing new in it.

