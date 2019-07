Italian social democrat MEP David Sassoli won a vote on Wednesday to become the new president of the European Parliament, completing the roster of top EU jobs.

The 63-year-old former journalist won 345 votes on the second round of voting, an absolute majority of ballots cast by MEPs in Strasbourg, the outgoing president Antonio Tajani announced.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)