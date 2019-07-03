BJP MP demands regulation to check social media

BJP member Nishikant Dubey Wednesday demanded that regulations be brought in to keep a check on social media to ensure there is no intrusion of privacy.

"Electronic and print media are regulated. Similar regulations should be brought in for social media so that fake spread through such medium does not intrude on the privacy of an individual," Dubey said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

Speaker Om Birla said that it is a "very good topic" and if a member gives notice under Rule 193, the issue could be taken up for short duration discussion.

Jayadev Galla (TDP) asked the government to take steps to ban TikTok app saying it poses serious threat.

"The government should act to ban TikTok and ask Google, Apple and Android to remove any such apps," he said.

Satish Kumar Gautam (BJP) demanded that SC, ST and OBCs be given reservation in Aligarh Muslim University.

"AMU is being run on Centre's fund. But because of mistake of Congress, SC, ST and OBC do not have reservation in AMU. I demand that SC, ST and OBC be given reservation in AMU," Gautam said.

Jasbir Singh Gill (Cong) said Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar has two iconic structures -- flame of freedom fight and martyrs' well -- which was being renovated by the Ministry of Culture.

He said some portion of the martyrs' well was damaged during the renovation process and demanded the Ministry of Culture take steps to immediately restore it and take action against those who are responsible for damaging it.

As members raised matters during Zero Hour, Speaker Om Birla suggested that only those issues be raised which are of urgent public importance. The members should discuss matters in detail during Budget discussion in the House.

Saugata Roy (TMC) and K Suresh (Cong) said even if the members raise important issues, neither a Cabinet Minister nor Parliamentary Affairs Minister was present in the House to take note.

To this, Birla said the Ministers have gone for a meeting of the Union Cabinet and have taken his permission before leaving the House.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)