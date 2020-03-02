JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus gives markets the shivers as India reports two more cases
Business Standard

Italian tests positive for Coronavirus in Jaipur, samples sent to Pune

Since there is variation in the test reports, samples have been sent to NIV-Pune for testing

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Coronavirus

An Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday and his blood samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

The first sample collected Saturday tested negative but his condition deteriorated, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma told reporters here.

Catch Coronavirus LIVE updates here

The minister said a second sample was them collected and he tested positive for the virus, according to the report received on Monday.

Since there is variation in the test reports, samples have been sent to NIV-Pune for testing," he said.
First Published: Mon, March 02 2020. 19:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU