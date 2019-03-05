ITC hikes prices of Bristol, Flake Excel and Capstan

Leading maker ITC has increased the price of three brands - Bristol, and

The Kolkata-headquarted company has increased the prices by about 7 per cent to 14 per cent.

When contacted, an ITC said: "Prices of a few select brands have been marginally revised."



Price of is hiked by 11 per cent, by 6.7 per cent and by 14.5 per cent by the company.

These three brands together contribute around 10 per cent to 13 per cent of total sales of ITC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)