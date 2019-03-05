Chinese man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling anti-cancer medicine worth Rs 1.23 cr

A Chinese man has been arrested by customs officials at the for allegedly trying to smuggle out anti-cancer medicine worth Rs 1.23 crore, according to an statement issued on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted when he was proceeding to depart to in on Sunday.

"A detailed examination of hand baggage and check-in baggages of the passenger resulted in the recovery of schedule H medicines valued at Rs 1.23 crore," the customs department said in the statement.

The medicine were kept in the four check-in -baggages of the passenger, it said.

sources said the medicine were meant for

Schedule H medicine cannot be sold without a doctor's prescription.

The Chinese man has been arrested and the medicine were seized.

