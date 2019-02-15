Its attack on India, entire nation should unitedly stand behind govt: Advani on Pulwama attack

LK Advani Friday described the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir' as an attack on and said the entire country should unitedly stand in firm support of the government.

Advani said his heart goes to the families of the bereaved jawans and prays for the recovery of all those injured in this attack.

"Terrorists and their sponsors should know that can neither be divided nor deterred by their evil designs. The entire nation should stand united in firm support of whatever way the decides to respond to this attack," he said in a statement.

He underlined that this barbaric terrorist is an attack on India and a crime against humanity.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing several personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)