Its attack on India, entire nation should unitedly stand behind govt: Advani on Pulwama attack

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani Friday described the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir' Pulwama as an attack on India and said the entire country should unitedly stand in firm support of the government.

Advani said his heart goes to the families of the bereaved jawans and prays for the recovery of all those injured in this attack.

"Terrorists and their sponsors should know that India can neither be divided nor deterred by their evil designs. The entire nation should stand united in firm support of whatever way the Government of India decides to respond to this attack," he said in a statement.

He underlined that this barbaric terrorist is an attack on India and a crime against humanity.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing several personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 15:16 IST

