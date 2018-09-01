Palestinian anger as US ends funding for UN agency

Palestinians reacted angrily Saturday to a US decision to end all funding for the UN agency that assists millions of refugees, seeing it as a new policy shift aimed at undermining their cause.

Washington, which until last year was by far the biggest contributor to the (UNRWA), announced on Friday that it would no longer make any contributions to the "irredeemably flawed operation".

The move by was described as "cruel and irresponsible" by senior Palestinian

"The Palestinian refugees are already the victims who have lost their homes, livelihoods and security as a result of the creation of the state of Israel," she said.

The US has backed in accusing the agency of perpetuating the conflict by maintaining the idea that many Palestinians are refugees with a right to return to homes in what is now

But to Palestinians, the right of return for the hundreds of thousands who fled or were expelled during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation is central to their cause.

Chief Palestinian said the was invalidating future peace talks by "preempting, prejudging issues reserved for permanent status" negotiations.

Palestinian and Israeli "elements that want to achieve peace peacefully, based on a two states solution, are being destroyed," he told AFP.

Trump had already angered Palestinians by his December recognition of the disputed city of as Israel's capital and axing more than USD 200 million in bilateral aid for and the

The new policy on overturned decades of precedent and prompted the Palestinian leadership to break off relations with the

Palestinian presidential said Washington's decision "promotes terrorism" and was a violation of UN resolutions.

UNRWA, which was established in 1949, was already facing a financial crisis after Trump announced a USD 300 million funding freeze in January.

The agency, which assists more than five million registered Palestinian refugees, says it now faces the threat of major closures to its network of schools and health centres.

Mahmoud Mubarak, of the community-run committees that run the 19 camps in the which accommodate some 500,000 Palestinians, warned of the "very serious repercussions" of the US move.

Mubarak said representatives of the committees would be meeting on Tuesday to discuss their options.

In the impoverished Strip, where most children attend UNRWA schools, 55-year-old said the US move was "political blackmail" that would merely increase unrest.

"If they stop aid to schools, this means destroying the futures of a large number of students and throwing them into the street," he said.

"I do not think that it can eliminate our Palestinian cause. It is a just cause. If the aid is stopped, the Palestinian struggle will continue." -



UNRWA said the agency would try to make up a $217 million shortfall.

"If not, some of the most marginalised and vulnerable people on the planet may well suffer," he told AFP.

"People are going to become more desperate and marginalised," he said, warning of "dramatic, widespread, profound and unpredictable" consequences.

Jordan, which is one of just two Arab countries to have signed a peace treaty with Israel, already announced plans to organise a fundraising conference on the sidelines of the next month.

State Department said the US would "intensify dialogue with the United Nations, host governments and international stakeholders about new models and new approaches" for assisting needy Palestinians.

But Hugh Lovatt, an Israeli and Palestinian at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said would find scant support for its push for an alternative aid conduit.

He said it was an attempt to "unilaterally take the Palestinian right of return off the table". "But US actions are misguided, dangerous, and won't work... neither or can be expected to play along," he said.

