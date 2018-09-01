PM not telling truth on Rafale fighter jet deal: Sharma

-
Congress leader Bobbeta Sharma Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "not telling the truth" on the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Sharma, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson while interacting with media persons here said the people of the country have the right to know the truth about the deal.
"The Modi government if not deceiving Indian masses should agree for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) as demanded by AICC president Rahul Gandhi to probe the entire deal as the people have the right to know the truth," she said.
