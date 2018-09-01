PM not telling truth on Rafale fighter jet deal: Sharma

Saturday alleged that was "not telling the truth" on the fighter jet deal.

Sharma, the Assam Pradesh Committee while interacting with here said the people of the country have the right to know the truth about the deal.

"The government if not deceiving Indian masses should agree for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) as demanded by to probe the entire deal as the people have the right to know the truth," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)