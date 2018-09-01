Those who have issue with CM's praise of MP roads can leave

Saturday advised those who had a "problem" with Shivraj Singh Chouhan's praise of the state's roads to leave the state.

Chouhan, while on a tour of the of America in October last year, had said, "When I got down at the Airport and travelled on the road, I felt the roads in are better than the ...I am saying this not just for the sake of saying."



The CM, at the time, was addressing a business round-table organised by the and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in DC.

The claim had faced flak from opposition parties like the as well as who uploaded several pictures of potholed roads in

Speaking to reporters Saturday, said, "The had praised roads while on tour to the US last year. If our opponents have any problem with this praise, then they should leave the state. Do not stay here. Is it wrong to give a compliment?"



Asked about highlighting the poor conditions of some roads, Singh claimed, "Take a look at the pictures of the roads near and those of which were used by the You will know the reality."He hit out at the previous government under Digvijay Singh, which ruled from 1993 to 2003, claiming that roads at the time had got converted into potholes.

He said that the quality of road and bridge construction under the current BJP government was good and opponents questioning it would receive an answer from the electorate in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Replying to a query that led in the number of road accidents caused by potholes, Singh said his government would set things right by putting out what he claimed were the right figures.

"There are accidents on the state roads which are due to drunk drivers as well as other reasons. Our department will review the situation and present the right figures in this regard," Singh said.

The minister was here to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 29.47 crore flyover to be built at Bengali Chouraha here.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who is also the local MP, was present during the ceremony.

