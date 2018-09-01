Ahluwalia visits Swapna's home, announces Rs 30 lakh award

-
Union Minister S S Ahluwalia Saturday visited the home of Asiad Heptathalon gold winner Swapna Burman at Ghoshpara, in the outskirts of this north Bengal town and announced cash award of Rs 30 lakh for her.
Ahluwalia, the union minister of state for IT and electronics, said Asiad winners will be feliciated in Delhi on September 4 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally meet them the next day.
Union Minister of State for Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated Swapna's parents when Ahluwalia called him up from their home and helped them speak to him.
Ahluwalia, who represents Darjeeling in the Lok Sabha, said his visit was not prompted by politics but because the whole country was rejoicing over the Swapna's win in the Jakarta Asiad.
He also proposed a Railways job for the first Indian heptathelete to win the Asain Games gold.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken to Swapna's parents soon after her win and announced a cash award of Rs 10 lakh.
