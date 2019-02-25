J Abrams hopes fans will be satisfied wit 'Star Wars' trilogy finale

Filmmaker JJ Abrams says he wants fans of the "Star Wars" franchise to be satisfied with the treatment he has given to the much anticipated "Star Wars: Episode IX".

The 52-year-old director, who has helmed thesci-fi movie after previously directing "Episode VII - The Force Awakens", is excited for the audiences to see the highly anticipated third installment in the trilogy.

''I really can't wait for you to see it. There are a lot of words that we all hope that you feel, and obviously the biggest most important one is 'satisfied'," Abrams told

The movie recently wrapped up filming, and Abrams said it was ''emotional'' on the set.

''It was actually a pretty emotional thing, the cast and crew just did an unbelievable job, and I just cannot wait for you to see what we've got going for you.''



"Star Wars: Episode IX" is slated for release in December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)