J&K: 72-year-old woman killed in wall collapse

Press Trust of India  |  Bhadarwah (Jammu) 

A 72-year-old woman was killed after a wall of her house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased, Seetu Devi (72), was fast asleep when the debris fell on her, they said.

There has been heavy snowfall for the last one week here. The house, which was made of mud and stone and had a cedar wood roof, could not withstand the weight of the snow, causing the wall to collapse, said Station House Officer (SHO) Bhadarwah, Munir Khan.

Seetu Devi died on the spot, he added.

A police party immediately reached the spot and retrieved the body from the debris, the SHO said.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 15:25 IST

