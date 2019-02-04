J&K: 72-year-old woman killed in wall collapse

A 72-year-old woman was killed after a wall of her house collapsed in and Kashmir's district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased, (72), was fast asleep when the debris fell on her, they said.

There has been heavy snowfall for the last one week here. The house, which was made of mud and stone and had a cedar wood roof, could not withstand the weight of the snow, causing the wall to collapse, said (SHO) Bhadarwah,

died on the spot, he added.

A police party immediately reached the spot and retrieved the body from the debris, the SHO said.

