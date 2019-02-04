LS adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by TMC

The Monday was adjourned for the day following protests and sloganeering by Trinamool members over the alleged misuse of the in West Bengal.

Soon after the House met at 2 PM, members of Trinamool trooped into to the well and started raising slogans like "Chowkidar chor hai" and " tota hai" ( is a parrot)"



made a plea to agitating members to go back to their seats, stating it was time for motion of thanks on the President's address.

said the CBI matter is already in the and let the apex court decide.

The House was adjourned for the second time till 2 PM after the Zero Hour went on for around 25 minutes.

Members of the Trinamool Congress, who alleged that the Centre was misusing the CBI to politically capture West Bengal, trooped into the Well during the Zero Hour.

Members from other parties, including the TDP, SP and Congress, were also in the Well.

Soon after the papers were laid, the allowed Trinamool to speak about the incident in Kolkata involving the CBI and the

BJD B Mahtab, of Congress in the Mallikarjun Kharge and those from the Left, SP, NCP and RJD also spoke against the Centre during the Zero Hour.

Saumitra Khan, who won on ticket and recently joined the BJP, also spoke from Treasury benches.

When started to speak on the issue, wherein he also said that Sunday's incident was unfortunate, members trooped into the Well and began shouting slogans. Some of them were also seen clapping.

Mahajan continued with the Zero Hour for less than ten minutes and as the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM.

Amid the din, the asked the protesting members to go back to their seats but they did not relent.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till noon following protests by members over alleged "misuse" of the CBI by the central government.

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, West Bengal Minister started a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.

A CBI team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and whisked to a police station on Sunday.

The CBI wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of Police probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files.

Some Congress members were seen displaying placards about alleged scam in the Rafale deal.

Several political leaders, including Congress Rahul Gandhi, Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh and RJD national Lalu Prasad, came out in support of Banerjee.

After adjournment of the House, Trinamool Congress leader and were seen chatting with members.

