Indian trade delegation expects USD 30 mn orders from THAIFEX fair

A 45-member Indian trade delegation participating in Asia's largest and beverage trade show, THAIFEX, in is expecting to get business orders worth USD 30 million (about Rs 210 crore) from global buyers, TPCI said Tuesday.

The (TPCI) said the delegation includes exhibitors from different sectors such as biscuits, confectionaries, dried vegetables, spices and

"This is our third participation in THAIFEX. We took 45-member trade delegation and we are expecting spot orders of USD 30 million from the fair," TPCI said in a statement.

The five-day fair commenced Tuesday. It attracts thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the world every year, he added.

