3 of family dead in Hisar accident

Three members of a family died when their car rammed into a truck in Haryana's district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Hisar-Hansi bypass, about 25 km from here, when they were returning from the to the Damdama village in district, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Jaskaran (46), his 11-year-old daughter, Gurgagandeep Kaur, and his brother, (42), police said.

Jakaran's wife, Harvinder Kaur, daughter were admitted to a hospital, and the condition of the latter is stated to be critical, the police said.

