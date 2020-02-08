J K Cement Dec quarter profit rises more than two-folds to Rs 137 cr

-
ALSO READ
JK Cement climbs 4%, hits fresh record high; stock up 68% so far in CY19
Cement stocks rise on positive outlook; JK Cement scales fresh record high
Cement shares in focus; Shree Cement hits record high, UltraTech up 3%
Street cuts FY20 growth estimate as demand woes continue for cement players
A brand of many firsts, the JK Group trying to live up to its legacy
-
J K Cement on Saturday reported more than two-fold growth in net profit to Rs 137.5 crore for the third quarter ending December 2019.
The company had earned a profit of Rs 60.90 crore in the same quarter of last year.
Total income was Rs 1,427.84 crore during the three-month period as against Rs 1,284.98 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, J K Cement said in a regulatory filing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU