J K Cement Dec quarter profit rises more than two-folds to Rs 137 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

J K Cement on Saturday reported more than two-fold growth in net profit to Rs 137.5 crore for the third quarter ending December 2019.

The company had earned a profit of Rs 60.90 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Total income was Rs 1,427.84 crore during the three-month period as against Rs 1,284.98 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, J K Cement said in a regulatory filing.
