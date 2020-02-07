Tata Steel Q3 loss before tax at Rs 236 cr over lower demand, weak prices

Tata Steel, the country’s oldest steel producer, reported a consolidated loss before tax of Rs 236 crore in December quarter as against a profit of Rs 3,140 crore in the same period last year on the back of lower sales.

Consolidated net sales of the company in the period under review stood at Rs 34,774 crore, down 9 per cent from corresponding period last year as lower steel demand and weak prices of the commodity hurt the topline.

“Economic conditions remained very challenging during the quarter which impacted the overall business performance. Europe reported a loss of Rs 956 crore at level primarily due to 75 pound per tonne decline in realisations, which weighed on our consolidated performance," Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer said.

The company’s consolidated bottomline in the December quarter was a loss at Rs 1,228 crore as against a profit of Rs 1,753 crore profit reported in the same period last year.

During December quarter, global economic growth further slowed down amidst heightened concerns of a US-China trade war. Regional steel prices were down as steel demand was affected by weaker industrial output in key markets. However, Chinese apparent steel consumption remained steady and steel exports stabilized below 5 million tons a month, said in a release.

As per Bloomberg estimates, Tata Steel’s consolidated net sales was seen at Rs 35,000 crore and bottomline was expected to be a profit of Rs 278 crore.

The company’s consolidated (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation) and per tonne halved in the third quarter with former at Rs 3,659 crore and latter at Rs 5,003 compared to Rs 6,726 crore and Rs 10,404 respectively in the same period last year.

In India, revenues from operations stood at Rs 21,299 crore for the quarter, with reported Ebitda at Rs 4,111 crore. EBITDA margin of domestic operations stood at 19.3 per cent, while Ebitda per tonne was at Rs 8,484.

The remained weak during the quarter and domestic steel prices reached its peak in October 2019. However, steel prices are on an upward trend since November with inventory rationalisation and increase in government spending. Market sentiments have improved as recent PMI manufacturing and bank credit growth data suggest pick-up in activity levels ahead, informed the company.

India steel production stood at 4.47 million tonne in December quarter as compared to 4.50 million tonne in preceding quarter.