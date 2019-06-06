Dhoni's tribute to Indian Army hit with fans but ICC wants insignia removed from gloves

Mahendra Singh sporting an Army insignia on his glove during the India- clash was well appreciated by his fans but the International Council on Thursday requested the BCCI to have the badge removed, saying it is against its regulations.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Strategic Communications, told that the apex body has requested the Indian board to have the sign removed. India's next game is against on Sunday.

"It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong told

When asked if Dhoni, who is a Honorary in the of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she added: "For first breach no, just a request to remove".

Dhoni's love for the is well known. During the opening fixture against in on Wednesday, Dhoni's gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in.

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicket-keeping gloves.

While there is a possibility that may have worn these gloves with the dagger insignia earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces.

