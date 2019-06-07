J-K delimitation: Dogra group demands 8 seats for Jammu region

Batting strongly for delimitation of assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS) Thursday demanded grant of eight seats to Jammu region, including six seats for occupied (PoK) refugees.

Former and DSS said seats under this process should be granted to Jammu through an administrative order by the as has been done in the past.

"We welcome reports in media about move of the centre for delimitation of assembly constituencies in J&K. We demand that six should be granted to refugees of PoK and two seats should be given to displaced Pandits in Jammu," Singh told reporters here.

The BJP in has been raising the issue of reorganisation of the state so that Jammu gets a larger share of seats in the 87-member state assembly. As of now, Kashmir region has 46 seats followed by Jammu region with 37 and with four.

