Sawant hails removal of fund transfer charges via RTGS, NEFT

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Thursday welcomed the Reserve Bank of Indias(RBI) decision to remove charges on fund transfers through RTGS and NEFT routes, saying it would help the Digital India mission.
Sawant took to Twitter to appreciate the decision which he termed as pro-people.
"Yet another pro people move by Modi Sarkar. #DigitalIndia mission of PM Shri @narendramodi ji will get a major boost with removal of charges on NEFT and RTGS transactions, the chief minister tweeted.
The Reserve Bank Thursday announced it was waiving charges applied on bank transfers carried out either by National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) or Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS).
The RBI asked banks to pass on this benefit to customers.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU