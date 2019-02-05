Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reconstituted

-
ALSO READ
Pilgrim dies enroute Mata Vaishno Devi shrine
Vaishno Devi footfall in '18 highest in 5 years
Sub-committee set up on rehabilitation of mule owners at Vaishno Devi: J&K to SC
SC asks CEC to look for reduction of mules to zero at Vaishno Devi shrine
Pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine to get free Rs five lakh insurance cover
-
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reconstituted the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for a period of three years with immediate effect on Tuesday.
Malik, who is also chairman of SMVDSB, nominated former IPS officer Ashok Bhan, Justice Permod Kohli, Major General Shiv Kumar Sharma, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, renowned educationist Vijay Dhar, chairman of emeritus of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group K B Kachru and chairman-cum-managing director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals K K Sharma as board members.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU