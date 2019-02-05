JUST IN
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reconstituted

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reconstituted the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for a period of three years with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Malik, who is also chairman of SMVDSB, nominated former IPS officer Ashok Bhan, Justice Permod Kohli, Major General Shiv Kumar Sharma, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, renowned educationist Vijay Dhar, chairman of emeritus of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group K B Kachru and chairman-cum-managing director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals K K Sharma as board members.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 21:30 IST

