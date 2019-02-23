Focus on fitness, ball-handling speed at women's hockey national camp

Hockey on Saturday named 33 players for the women's national camp, beginning February 25 in Bengaluru.

The five-week long camp will be held under the watchful eyes of and will see the players focus on fitness, ball-handling speed, strength apart from emphasis on staying consistent in their performance.

The team led by striker did well in its recent tour of where it enjoyed one win (5-2), suffered one loss (2-3) and drew twice (1-1 and 2-2) against the home team, which had won a bronze in the

also impressed against runners-up with a draw (1-1) and a win (3-0), ending the tour on a high.

"Playing well against and with short preparation gives the team a good boost. There is space to improve and keep aiming higher. It is important for the players to know how to remain consistent and show that every day in training and match-situation," said Marijne.

He further added that the camp gives them ample time to work on key areas ahead of their next tour in

"Our focus will be on improving fitness and also ball-handling speed. We have a long camp and this is perfect as it gives more time for us to work on these two key areas.

"In our next tour we play and in those matches, we will come across situations where we will have less space to score and our challenge will be to be effective in such situations," he said.

The core group includes



Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Sonal Minj



Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Salima Tete, Suman Devi Thoudam, and

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Neha Goyal, Udita, Jyoti, Anuja Singh, Shyama Tidgam, Sonika, Karishma Yadav have received a call-up.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)