Two killed in bus accident; school students injured

Two people were killed while 15 to 20 others including school children sustained injuries after a private bus hired for a school trip collided with another vehicle near in district Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at Gaimukhwadi on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan highway, rural police said.

The bus was carrying students of Ahmednagar-based Don Bosco school and was on the way to Mumbai, a of station said.

The died in the accident while 15 to 20 others including some students sustained injuries, he said.

