Auto component industry turnover dips to Rs 1.79 trn in Apr-Sep 2019

The industry's turnover witnessed its worst ever decline in the first half of the current fiscal leading to a job loss of around 1 lakh temporary workers till July this year, industry body ACMA said on Friday.

The industry turnover dropped to 1.79 trillion in the April-September period, down 10.1 per cent from Rs 1.99 trillion in the year-ago period.

The industry body said the slowdown has also resulted in an investment loss of up to $2 billion dollars during the period.

"The automotive industry is facing a prolonged slowdown. The vehicles sales in all segments have continued to plummet for the last one year," Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) President Deepak Jain told reporters here.

Considering the auto components industry grows on the back of vehicle industry, a current 15-20 per cent cut in vehicle production has adversely impacted the segment, he added.

On job losses, Jain said retrenchment has taken place from October last year till July 2019.

"Primarily, it is the temporary employees who have lost jobs during the period," Jain said.