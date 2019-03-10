Jaipur Police busts gang duping people by selling 'radioactive' articles

With the arrest of 18 persons from different parts of the country, police on Saturday claimed to have an international gang involved in people of crores of rupees on the pretext of providing them rare and valuable radioactive articles that could be sold to NASA.

The gang duped Pune-based three men of Rs 7 crore in the name of giving them a 'rare radioactive dancing doll' certified by DRDO, Police said.

"The gang convinced the victims that the radioactive doll is used in research by NASA and the agency will pay exuberantly for the product," Shrivastava said, adding the doll was not radioactive.

He said that the accused used to arrange testing and certification of the article by a man posing as and Development Organisation (DRDO) and also charged Rs 70 lakh for the testing.

The said the gang was run by who runs a company- Rencel India in

"Ingole claims to be associated with several international nuclear associations and regularly attends scientific conferences abroad. He and his Satya Naryan, a resident of Jaipur, convinced many people into investing into that could be sold to NASA at exuberant prices," the said.

He said an FIR was lodged with and taking action on that 18 people were arrested from Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, and

The accused are being interrogated, he added.

