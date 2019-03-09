Congress being arrogant; its candidates will lose deposits: Kejriwal

Days after the said it would go it alone in the general elections, Minister and supremo Saturday termed the party "arrogant" and claimed that its candidates would lose their deposits in the polls.

At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal claimed his party tried persuading the to forge an alliance, but "it did not understand".

Recently, had said there's unanimity in the party against an alliance with the for Lok Sabha polls in

"Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal claimed.

The Delhi CM, while addressing the gathering in minority-dominated Mustafabad, requested people to make sure that votes don't get split between the Congress and the

"Vote for the AAP in Delhi because only it can defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Speculation over a pre-poll alliance between the Congress and the AAP still persists, even as has already said the Delhi unit of his party is against it.

