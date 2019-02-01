Jaitley compliments Goyal for 'excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget'

-
ALSO READ
Government appoints Piyush Goyal as interim finance minister as Arun Jaitley gets medical treatment
Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly - Piyush Goyal
Goyal gets additional charge of Finance Ministry, may present Budget
Goyal to present interim Budget on Feb 1; no Economic Survey in offing
Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly: Goyal
-
Union Minister Arun Jaitley Friday complimented Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget which will also strengthen the purchasing power of middle class.
Goyal, who was given the charge of the finance ministry temporarily recently, presented the Budget 2019-20 in absence of Jaitley, who is away in New York for medical treatment.
"The Budget is unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian Middle Class," Jaitley said in a series of tweets.
"Between 2014-19, every Budget has given significant relief to the Middle Class," he added.
Jaitley said the Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence.
He also noted that interim Budgets are also an opportunity for the government of the day to introspect their performance of the past five years and place its facts before the people.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU