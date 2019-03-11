James McAvoy auctions off Oscar shirt for charity

is auctioning off the shirt he wore to to raise funds for a charity organisation providing support to child cancer patients and their families.

The white dress shirt has been autographed by the likes of Brie Larson, Taylor Swift, Charlize Theron, Frances McDormand, Amy Adams, Samuel L. Jackson, and among others.

The 39-year-old said the idea to get his shirt autographed came after he found a marker lying on the ground at the award show and more than 20 stars obliged him with their signatures and in some cases, graffiti of their choice. The shirt also bears a signature from

It is up for sale to the highest bidder on Prizeo as a for the Fans can enter the contest to win the shirt with a minimum donation of USD 10.

"When I found a Sharpie lying on the floor, I just asked people to totally deface my beautiful white shirt. Sure, it was an off-the-cuff, alcohol-infused idea, but now I get to auction it off and raise money for an organization that means a lot to me!," wrote on

"I'm going to sweepstake this amazing shirt in aid of @rmhnewyork. It is an incredible charity that helps house and feed children and their families whilst they battle cancer. For just 10 bucks or pounds or whatever your currency is you can have the chance to win this shirt or some great secondary prizes and help some beautiful families," he wrote in another post.

