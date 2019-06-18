Jammu and Kashmir governor expresses grief over raft capsize incident in Pahalgam

Tuesday expressed grief over a raft capsize incident in tourist resort of the state which claimed two lives.

He announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to kin of the dead and directed authorities to ensure best possible treatment for the injured, an said.

"The prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. He has wished speedy recovery to the injured," the said.

Expressing concern over rafting accidents in Lidder stream, the issued directions that strict safety measures be taken before indulging in this sport and emphasised the need for allowing only trained manpower in managing all activities related to it.

Two people, including an employee of tourism department, died and six were injured Tuesday when the raft capsized in the gushing waters of Lidder stream.

The incident took place as part of a three-day rafting championship which was being held as a tribute to Rauf Ahmad Dar, a local braveheart who died while rescuing five tourists whose boat had capsized in the stream on May 31.

